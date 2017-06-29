New to Big Fish Games is Surface: Virtual Detective Collector’s Edition. If you are a fan of the hidden object genre, this one has an interesting story line to it.

This time your job is to investigate a virtual reality program which is having some unusual side effects for those who play it. With interesting scenery to explore and unique characters, this will beat those rainy day blues.

There is a free trial to download if you want to try before you buy. If you want to play you can do so here: Surface: Virtual Detective Collector’s Edition

